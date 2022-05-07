Barings LLC Sells 56,237 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,237 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

