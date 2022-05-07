Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 862 ($10.77) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BDEV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.49) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.24) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 710 ($8.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 773.86 ($9.67).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 470.10 ($5.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 525.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.76. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 469.20 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 790.87 ($9.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,466.31).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

