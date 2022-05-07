Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of BBSI traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.67. 75,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,582. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.