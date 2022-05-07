BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BCE stock opened at C$69.50 on Friday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$58.62 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.03. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5900001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.23.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

