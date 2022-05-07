BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

