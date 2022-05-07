Beam Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Beam has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $26.55 million and $3.20 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00102008 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 113,414,080 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

