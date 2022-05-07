Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($83.16) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

BFSA opened at €56.25 ($59.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.69. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €55.60 ($58.53) and a fifty-two week high of €73.60 ($77.47).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

