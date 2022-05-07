Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.