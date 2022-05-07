Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48-2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.Belden also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $55.42. 237,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Belden by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Belden by 991.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Belden by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Belden by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.