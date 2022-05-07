Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLCM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

