Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €176.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Sixt in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €126.20 ($132.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($179.26).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

