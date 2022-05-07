Berry Data Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $554,417.30 and approximately $63,072.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00189818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00473624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,211.32 or 1.99388938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

