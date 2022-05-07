Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 38,925.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,171 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.78.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.