BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,190.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,190.65.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:BHP opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

