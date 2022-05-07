BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 9.00 and last traded at 9.00. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.13.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on BICO Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 254 price target on the stock.

About BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bio convergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation. The Laboratory Solutions segment offers 3D bioprinters, hybrid microscopes, single-cell dispensing instruments, and liquid handling instruments, as well as services and related consumables, such as bioinks, reagents, microscope lenses, software, printheads, and 3D reconstructed human tissues for applications in regulatory testing.

