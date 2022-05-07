Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $65.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 708,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,638. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $606.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.55. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

