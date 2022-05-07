BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.45 million and $15.10 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00471860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,645.72 or 1.96364816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

