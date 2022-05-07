Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.34) EPS.
Bill.com stock traded down $31.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.00. 9,613,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.53. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $109.09 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 2.32.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.