Binemon (BIN) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Binemon (BIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Binemon has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $2.48 million and $2.29 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00222133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00205221 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00474033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039330 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,876.14 or 1.97315720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.