BioGaia AB (publ) (BIOGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on May 31st

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6179 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of BIOGY stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. BioGaia AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded BioGaia AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

