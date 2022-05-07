BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will announce $37.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $165.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $204.34 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,249. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 324,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 481,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 598,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

