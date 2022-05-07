Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $451.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.