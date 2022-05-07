BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 1,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.59.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.88. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

