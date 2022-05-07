BitBall Price Tops $0.0014 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. BitBall has a market cap of $879,248.55 and approximately $36,631.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.27 or 1.00108026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001450 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002752 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

