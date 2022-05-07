bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.31 million and $5.62 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00257449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00205568 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00476628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039334 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,777.71 or 1.96915505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.