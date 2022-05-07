Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $807,165.62 and $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

