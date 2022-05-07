BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,994.06

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $33,994.06 and $22.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,172,462 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

