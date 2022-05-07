Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. 461,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Black Hills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Black Hills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Black Hills by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

