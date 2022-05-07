BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,667. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

