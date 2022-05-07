BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524-528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.87 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.56.

BL stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,667. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in BlackLine by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 92,462 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

