BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. BlackLine updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.08-0.11 EPS.

Shares of BL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. 868,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

