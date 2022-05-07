BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. BlackLine updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.08-0.11 EPS.

BlackLine stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 868,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

