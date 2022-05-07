Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Position Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 284.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,423 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 44,143 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000.

Shares of BCX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 287,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,869. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

