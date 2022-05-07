Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.5-$971.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blucora presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 620,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,600. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.21). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $7,537,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 208,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blucora by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blucora by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 89,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

