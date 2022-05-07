Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 11.62%.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake – Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.