B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.50) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.24) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.50) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.24) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 621.22 ($7.76).

LON:BME opened at GBX 459.50 ($5.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 456.80 ($5.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 545.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 581.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

