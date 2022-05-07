BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 308 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 308 ($3.85). Approximately 33,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 69,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($3.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 321.41. The company has a market capitalization of £329.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

