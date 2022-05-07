BMO Capital Markets Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$151.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on X. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.50.

TSE X opened at C$133.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$145.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.40.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. Equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.43%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

