BMO Capital Markets Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $153.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Westlake stock opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 3.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

