BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 191,718 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Kroger worth $37,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR remained flat at $$53.85 during midday trading on Friday. 5,087,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.