BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 77,733 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,914,000 after buying an additional 255,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,734,000 after buying an additional 616,215 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,538,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

