BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 73,528 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,528 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $29,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.94. 367,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,529. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

