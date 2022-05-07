BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

