Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

