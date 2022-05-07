boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 72 ($0.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec raised shares of boohoo group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $$17.89 on Friday. boohoo group has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $94.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

