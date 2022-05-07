Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.32 on Friday, hitting $2,194.23. The stock had a trading volume of 689,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,182.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,320.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

