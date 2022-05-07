Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.40.

Shares of BLX opened at C$38.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.31. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$42.49.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

