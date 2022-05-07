BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5-16.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.92 billion.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. 1,893,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.