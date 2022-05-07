Boson Protocol Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001796 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $51.52 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00465598 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.