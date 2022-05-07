Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $82.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 918,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

